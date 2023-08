NBA Basketball champion Pat Connaughton was in Galway today (Monday, 21st August 2023) working with Ireland’s academy squads.

It’s the first of three sessions as he also attends Limerick and Dublin this week.

Connaughton’s grandparents hailed from Loughrea before moving to the United States. The Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard won an NBA title in 2021.

At the University of Galway’s Kingfisher, Pat Connaughton chatted with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.