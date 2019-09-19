National Student Bursaries Scheme 2019/20

The GAA has announced details of the 2019/2020 GAA National Student Bursary – an initiative which has invested more than €2m in young people over the last 12 years.

The scheme reiterates the Association’s commitment to the ongoing educational development of its players and members by acknowledging their interest in our Games and supporting their educational development.

The scheme is open to members of the Association who are attending a full-time Higher Education course (except those who hold another GAA-related or college scholarship/bursary) and who are active participants in their Higher Education club.

The schemes are administered by the respective Provincial Councils and recipients will again be selected based on a range of criteria, including their playing, coaching or administrative commitments to the GAA. A number of awards in each province will be reserved for those excelling in the areas of coaching and administration.

Applications for the scheme will be considered by a sub-committee in each province; each bursary granted will be for €750 in Munster, Leinster and Connacht. A sterling figure of similar equivalent will be available from Ulster.

Further information and application forms for this year’s scheme are available to download from www.gaa.ie, and the various GAA Provincial Council websites. Students should apply using the relevant application form to the Provincial Council of their home GAA Club.

All completed forms should be returned to the relevant Provincial Council and the closing date for applications is Friday October 11th.

Senior Inter-County players who were on their County’s Senior Panel in 2019should apply for Bursaries via the Gaelic Players Association; further information at www.gaelicplayers.com.