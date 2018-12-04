National Senior Boxing Title For Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen
Written by Sport GBFM on 4 December 2018
Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen became National Senior Amateur Champion on Friday the 1st of December with an impressive 5-0 win over Christopher Mulligan at the National Stadium.
This win ended an incredible year for Dossen who already has fought at the World Youths and European Championships with his club and country.
He joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about his National Senior Title and his career in general.