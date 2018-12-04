Current track
Title
Artist

National Senior Boxing Title For Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen

Written by on 4 December 2018

Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen became National Senior Amateur Champion on Friday the 1st of December with an impressive 5-0 win over Christopher Mulligan at the National Stadium.

This win ended an incredible year for Dossen who already has fought at the World Youths and European Championships with his club and country.

He joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about his National Senior Title and his career in general.

 

National Senior Champion Gabriel Dossen with John Mulligan following their interview in studio.

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Gavin James live on Rise n Smile

4 December 2018

0 0

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Shield Last 32 Draw

4 December 2018

0 0

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Last 32 Draw

4 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Shield Last 32 Draw

Thumbnail
Previous post

Progress on sewerage schemes in East Galway

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend