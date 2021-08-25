National Rowing Success for the BISH

print

This past weekend saw the 2021 Irish National Rowing Championships take place at the National Rowing Centre, Iniscarra, Cork. It saw 503 crews entered in 55 categories with 130 races take place, with a host of Ireland’s Olympians and Medallists including Paul O Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Galway’s own Fiona Murtagh and Afric Keogh featuring across the three days of action, which kicked off last Friday morning.

St Josephs College Rowing Club “The BISH” went to the Irish Championships with high hopes but were entering the unknown. The club hadn’t raced in any competition for a long period of 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so the form book was thrown out the window as we lined up on Saturday afternoon to race for the Junior 18 8+ Championship of Ireland. Their competition, Enniskillen Royal Boat Club had ventured to the UK and had raced across the water at the British National Schools and at Henley so were slight favourites being the reigning Irish Champions. This was in the minds of the BISH Athletes who trained exceptional hard throughout the various lockdowns via Online Zoom sessions, individual programs and collective rowing on the Corrib when the safety guidelines permitted same in a very stop start nature.

The Championship saw 4 boats line up for the final. Castleconnell Boat Club (Limerick), Enniskillen Royal Boat Club and 2 crews from St Josephs’ College Rowing Club “The BISH”. From the Start, the BISH crew took to the task of winning back the Irish Championship which was last won by the school in 2013 and took an early 1/3 length lead at the 500m mark. This lead was extended to ½ length at the half way point and the verdict crossing the finish line was a length to the jubilation of the parents and supporters who travelled and watched the racing online. BISH had won the Junior 18 8+ Championship of Ireland in a time of 5.48 – 1 second off the course record. Enniskillen finished 2nd, Castleconnell 3rd and the BISH B boat were 4th which contained a majority of athletes eligible to race in this event for another 2 years.

The Bish – National Junior 18 8+ Champions

Sunday saw the Junior 18 4+ Championship of Ireland take place. The Championship saw 5 boats line up for the final. Castleconnell Boat Club and Shannon Rowing Club (both Limerick); Enniskillen Royal Boat Club and 2 crews from St Josephs’ College Rowing Club “The BISH”. Enniskillen Royal Boat Club had won the British Schools Championships in May – the first crew from Ireland to win this event and were heavy favourites to win this Irish Championship. The BISH after winning the blue ribboned event of Junior Irish Rowing the day previous, went to the start line with high hopes. Enniskillen started exceptional well and went out to an early lead which they held until the half way point on the course. At this point BISH start to edge back, stroke by stroke and rowed through the British Champions and to win the Irish Championship by a 3 length margin.

The Bish – National Junior 18 4+ Champions.

The Weekend was topped off with both the Girls Junior 18 2- and 4- being won by neighbours Galway Rowing Club in spectacular fashion. Galway now has 4 Irish National Championship crews to list alongside our 2 Olympic Bronze Medallists (Fiona Murtagh and Afric Keogh). The future of Rowing in Galway is exceptional strong and vibrant.

Mens Junior 8+ St Josephs RC – Evan Forde, Peadar O’Connell, Cathal Monaghan, Shane Carroll, Conal Cunningham, Iannis Praxmarer, James Murphy, Alex McWeeney, Daragh Cleary (cox).

Mens Junior 4+ St Josephs RC – Iannis Praxmarer, Conal Cunningham, James Murphy, Alex McWeeney, Daragh Cleary (cox).