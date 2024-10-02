Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

National Intermediate Boxing Championships Begins On Friday

The draws for the National Intermediate Championships have been announced and are now available on the IABA Website.

Over 140 boxers will contest the competition at the National Stadium and will begin on Friday at 6pm and there will be further events on Saturday from 11am with the first of the Quarter Finals on Sunday from 2.30.

The first Galway boxer into the ring will be Eoghan Nulty from Celtic Eagles who will face Killian Carr from St Conleths at 71Kg. He will be followed by Yuba Silem of Olympic who will take on Sam Tsui of Star of the Sea at 80kg.

The action on Saturday begins with an all Galway clash of Ruairi O’Donnell of Celtic Eagles and Cahan Hallinan of Olympic at 67Kg and another Celtic Eagles boxer follows in Richard Phiri against Emmanuelle Olubunmi of St Marys at the same weight division.

The Quarter Finals begin after the morning session on Saturday with Robbie Olusola of Celtic Eagles taking on Dan Hoolahan of Kilcullen at 86Kg.

Finally, on Sunday, the remaining Quarter Finals will take place with the Semi-Finals and finals the following week.

