National Go Games Week Is Launched In Croke Park

National Go Games Week should see 60,000 children getting an opportunity to play in blitzes in each of the 32 counties during the school Easter holidays to mark the start of the 2019 Go Games playing season. Also, 8,000 children will play in Croke Park over an action-packed eight days.

Uachtarán CLG, John Horan, is delighted that the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Associations are working closely together to promote Go Games throughout Ireland.

“The aim of Go Games is that every girl and boy between the ages of 6 and 11 will have positive introduction to Gaelic games. It is vital that three Associations are working closely together to make this a reality and, thankfully, this is the case. The magnitude of National Go Games Week is testament to this.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey commented: “We were delighted to welcome 62 clubs, representing 31 counties, to Croke Park on Monday, April 15.

“Each year, the LGFA is assigned one day at Croke Park and in 2019, we ran an Under-10 Go Games Blitz.

“Go Games blitzes were held across the country in March, with all participating teams entered into a draw to make it to Croke Park.

-2-

“The players and mentors from each of the lucky clubs had the experience of a lifetime when they lined out at Croke Park.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Kathleen Woods said: “These eight days of Go Games are a fantastic occasion for boys and girls from across the country to experience playing on the hallowed turf of Croke Park and also to take part in blitzes throughout the country. These are the future stars of our games and this experience can inspire lifelong journeys in our games.”

Pat Culhane, GAA National Games Development Officer, noted that “57,000 children participated in National Go Games Week last year and we are hoping for even bigger numbers this year.”

Encouraged by the response of clubs and primary schools in Ireland, Culhane is adamant about the relevance of the Go Games initiative.

“The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association are making a massive effort to re-energise the whole Go Games initiative this year. Go Games are hurling/camogie and Gaelic football for children up to 11 years of age – there are no other types. It is national policy of each Association. The “Go” means that every boy and girl should get an opportunity to play in every game, for the whole game. The emphasis is on participation, taking precedence over performance and winning. One in three children aged 6 to 11 play Go Games every year in Ireland. It is a gigantic social movement, which aims to maximise participation, fun, friendship, fair play and sense of achievement for all. This cannot be achieved by children sitting on sidelines.”

Social Media: #GAAGoGames