National Cup Semi-Final beckons for NUIG Maree on Saturday evening

NUIG Maree head into the lion’s den on Saturday evening when they face C&S Neptune in the Semi-Final of the Pat Duffy Cup.

The Neptune stadium is not only C&S’s home court, it is also one of the most iconic sporting venues in Ireland and has played host to classic National Cup Semi-Finals and Finals over the years.

Not that it will concern Charlie Crowley’s side who already have knocked out big teams like Griffith College Templeogue and UCD Marian in their two games so far and during the Christmas had ten points to spare over Team 360 Financial Killorglin in their recent Superleague encounter.

Charlie spoke to John Mulligan about Saturday evening’s game that gets underway at the earlier time of 6pm.

NUIG Maree’s Route To The Semi-Final

Round One – Beat Griffith College Templeogue 85-83

Quarter Final – Beat UCD Marian 84-82