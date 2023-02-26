National Camogie League – Galway 1-17 KIlkenny 1-13 – Report and Reaction.

Galway’s Senior Camogie team got back to winning ways in impressive fashion on Saturday afternoon with a four point win over Kilkenny in the Very National Camogie League played in Nowlan Park.

Carrie Dolan had an outstanding game for Cathal Murray’s charges scoring 0-10.

The Full Time Match Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to Player Of The Match Carrie Dolan

Tommy also spoke to Galway Captain Shauna Healy

Former Mayo Footballing legend Cora Staunton joined the Galway backroom team this year as performance coach. She spoke to Tommy.

Finally, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray.