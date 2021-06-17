Naomh Mhuire in bid to claim Connacht Junior LGFA Club title

print

This coming Saturday will be a special on in the history of Naomh Mhuire LGFA club as they will bid to win the Connacht Junior Club title at Markievicz Park taking on Eoghan Rua from Sligo.

The Oranmore/Maree based team got to this stage on the back of two impressive wins. Their first was in September against Salthill/Knocknacarra in the county junior final winning that by 2-12 to 2-7 and then a month later when they beat a highly rated Kiltimagh side from Mayo in the Connacht Semi-Final. Winning that game by 4-10 to 0-8.

The manager of the Naomh Mhuire team is Dannie Kelly and he spoke to Tommy Devane as they looked forward to Saturday’s decider.