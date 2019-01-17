Naomh Eanna Look To History Ahead Of All-Ireland Club Semi-Final With An Spideal

This Sunday, The Armagh, North Belfast club, Naomh Éanna will take to the field against An Spideal for a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final.

As we continue our build up to Sunday’s game, We look at the story of Naomh Eanna, once called the “Most Attacked Sports Club In Ireland”.

This is taken from an article in Pundit Arena, written by Michael Corry ahead of their Ulster Club Final with Mullahoran.

“It is difficult to talk about the success of this Armagh, North Belfast club, without reflecting on the history of the club which is situated in Glengormley, a mostly Unionist area of Northern Ireland.

Very few sporting outfits will have experienced the heartbreak that Naomh Éanna have had to endure throughout their 62-year history. The club was attacked on numerous occasions throughout ‘The Troubles’.

They have had team buses set on fire, and their club premises have been destroyed twice.

On top of all that, they had five members brutally murdered during the conflict in the North.

1981 – Liam Canning, 19, shot dead by off-duty UDR member.

1991 – Colin Lundy, 16, burnt alive at home in a sectarian arson attack.

1993 – Sean Fox, 72, club President tortured and shot at his home 200 yards from clubhouse by UVF.

1997 – Gerry Devlin, 36, senior team manager shot dead by LVF outside club gates.

2002 – Gerard Lawlor, 18, senior team midfielder shot dead in the last murder of ‘The Troubles’.

The last time Naomh Éanna got promoted to Division One was 2002, the year Gerard Lawlor was murdered. In that particular season, the side struggled in the early stages of the league going the first five games without a win before their 18-year-old talisman was brutally gunned down. The team responded to his tragic death by going unbeaten the remainder of the year and winning the league title.

In spite of their tragic history, Naomh Éanna’s devoted club members worked tirelessly, not only to keep the club alive but to continue its growth. What used to be a small club known primarily as ‘the most attacked sports club in Ireland’ is now the biggest club in North Belfast boasting the largest membership across Ulster.

In a time where a grey cloud hangs over Antrim GAA, Naomh Éanna’s story is one to saviour.”

