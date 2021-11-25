Naomh Anna not taking things lightly ahead of Connacht Quarter Final

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor face Dromahair-St Patricks in the Connacht Intermediate Club Quarter Final on Saturday afternoon in Ballinamore at 1.30.

Naomh Anna overcame Dunmore in a dramatic County Final and since then, their focus has been on Saturday’s opponents who won the Leitrim County final beating Ballinaglera by 1-10 to 1-5.

The team returned to training the following Monday as they bid to win the Connacht Club Title for the first time since 2009 when they beat Westport.

The Naomh Anna Bainisteoir is Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta and he spoke to Darren Kelly. He told Darren that they were not underestimating their opponents on Saturday:

Ar chúl: Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta (Bainisteoir), Fionn Ó Céide, Tomás Ó Curraoin, Liam Ó Máille, Oisín Mac Donnacha, Éamonn Ó Loingsigh, Eoin Mac Donnacha, Pádraig S Ó Ceallaigh, Maitias Eoin Bairéad, Joe Ó Gubáin, Colm Mac Donncha, Máirtín Ó Ceallaigh, Michéal Ó Curraoin, Colm Óg Ó Conghaile, Marcus Ó Ceallaigh, Cian Ó Conghaile, Paraic Mac an Rí, Patrick Mark Ó Fátharta (Roghnóir), Tommy Ó Ceallaigh (Roghnóir), Myle Seoige (Roghnóir)



Chun tosaigh: Myles Mac Donnacha, Keith Ó Flatharta, Iarla Ó Curraoin, Aonghus Ó Fátharta, Dylan Seoige, Ciarán Bairéad (Captaen), Evan Ó Flatharta, Christopher Seoige, Warren Seoige, Casey Ó Ceallaigh, Eoin Ó Fátharta, Eoin Ó Curraoin, Eoghan Ó Ceallaigh, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Darren Seoige, Ciarán Óg Ó Fátharta.

