Naomh Anna not taking things lightly ahead of Connacht Quarter Final

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor face Dromahair-St Patricks in the Connacht Intermediate Club Quarter Final on Saturday afternoon in Ballinamore at 1.30.

Naomh Anna overcame Dunmore in a dramatic County Final and since then, their focus has been on Saturday’s opponents who won the Leitrim County final beating Ballinaglera by 1-10 to 1-5.

The team returned to training the following Monday as they bid to win the Connacht Club Title for the first time since 2009 when they beat Westport.

The Naomh Anna Bainisteoir is Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta and he spoke to Darren Kelly. He told Darren that they were not underestimating their opponents on Saturday:

Ar chúl: Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta (Bainisteoir), Fionn Ó Céide, Tomás Ó Curraoin, Liam Ó Máille, Oisín Mac Donnacha, Éamonn Ó Loingsigh, Eoin Mac Donnacha, Pádraig S Ó Ceallaigh, Maitias Eoin Bairéad, Joe Ó Gubáin, Colm Mac Donncha, Máirtín Ó Ceallaigh, Michéal Ó Curraoin, Colm Óg Ó Conghaile, Marcus Ó Ceallaigh, Cian Ó Conghaile, Paraic Mac an Rí, Patrick Mark Ó Fátharta (Roghnóir), Tommy Ó Ceallaigh (Roghnóir), Myle Seoige (Roghnóir)

Chun tosaigh: Myles Mac Donnacha, Keith Ó Flatharta, Iarla Ó Curraoin, Aonghus Ó Fátharta, Dylan Seoige, Ciarán Bairéad (Captaen), Evan Ó Flatharta, Christopher Seoige, Warren Seoige, Casey Ó Ceallaigh, Eoin Ó Fátharta, Eoin Ó Curraoin, Eoghan Ó Ceallaigh, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Darren Seoige, Ciarán Óg Ó Fátharta.

Previous Finals

YearWinnerScoreCountyOpponentScoreCounty
2019Oughterard1-16GalwayThe Neale0-11Mayo
2018An Spideal1-14GalwayFuerty0-16Roscommon
2017Michael Glavey’s3-14RoscommonClaregalway1-12Galway
2016Westport1-09MayoBallinamore Seán O’Heslin’s0-07Leitrim
2015Hollymount-Carramore0-09MayoMoycullen0-08Galway
2014St. Croan’s2-10RoscommonKillanin0-11Galway
2013Kiltane3-10MayoBoyle2-04Roscommon
2012Charlestown Sarsfields0-14MayoBunninadden0-08Sligo
2011Davitts1-13MayoPadraig Pearses0-08Roscommon
2010St James’0-14GalwayStrokestown1-09Roscommon
2009Naomh Anna2-14GalwayWestport2-13Mayo
2008St. Michael’s1-09GalwayKilbride1-08Roscommon
2007Moycullen3-11GalwayBallintubber1-08Mayo
2006Tuar Mhic Éadaigh0-07MayoCarrigallen1-03Leitrim
2005Caherlistrane0-13GalwayBoyle0-05Roscommon
2004Western Gaels1-10RoscommonCalry/St. Joseph’s0-07Sligo
2004Elphin1-10RoscommonCortoon Shamrocks0-08Galway

