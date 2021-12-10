Naomh Anna Leitir Mor face Mayo Gaels challenge in Intermediate Club Semi Final

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor face Mayo Gaels in the Connacht Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final tomorrow afternoon in Pearse Stadium (Throw in – 1.30pm)

For the Galway Intermediate Champions this is their second game in the competition following a comfortable 2-13 to 0-5 win over St Patricks from Leitrim in the Quarter Final and the reward will be a Connacht Club Final date against st Faithleachs from Roscommon who beat St Farnan’s last weekend.

The Naomh Anna manager is Ciaran Og O’Flaharta and he spoke to John Mulligan

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor

