Naomh Anna Leitir Mor face Mayo Gaels challenge in Intermediate Club Semi Final

Naomh Anna Leitir Mor face Mayo Gaels in the Connacht Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final tomorrow afternoon in Pearse Stadium (Throw in – 1.30pm)

For the Galway Intermediate Champions this is their second game in the competition following a comfortable 2-13 to 0-5 win over St Patricks from Leitrim in the Quarter Final and the reward will be a Connacht Club Final date against st Faithleachs from Roscommon who beat St Farnan’s last weekend.

The Naomh Anna manager is Ciaran Og O’Flaharta and he spoke to John Mulligan