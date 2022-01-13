Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and St Faithleachs ready for Connacht Intermediate Club Final This Saturday

Saturday will also be hopefully a historic one for Naomh Anna Leitir Mor as they face Roscommon Champions St Faithleachs in the Connacht Intermediate Club Final at Pearse Stadium.

Both teams come into the decider off the back of good Semi-Final wins over Mayo Gaels and St Farnans and a large crowd is expected to be at Pearse Stadium for what is expected to be a tough encounter.

John Mulligan has been speaking to the Naomh Anna Manager Ciarán Óg Ó Flatharta:

Seamus Duke of the Roscommon People spoke to the St Faithleach’s Manager Wally Burke

Throw in is at 1.30 and there will be live coverage of the game online on galwaybayfm.ie