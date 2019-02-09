Naas Racing Preview

The equine flu outbreak in the UK means Naas stands as the sole provider of racing in Ireland today. There is a good mix of handicaps and conditions contests across the eight-race card, headlined by the Listed 2 mile Mares Chase at 2.10pm, where the Willie Mullins trained Pravalaguna looks set to go off the odds on favourite. However, the 2mile Novice Hurdle at 2.40, which features likely types from the yards of Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Joseph O’Brien, might perhaps be more informative. The first race is off at 12.40pm and looking ahead to the action in Naas is George McDonagh…

Naas selections and current odds:

2.40 KONITHO (5/4)

3.10 SCOIR MEAR (4/1)

3.40 SHES MADE IT (e/w 11/2)

4.10 FRONT VIEW (5/4)

https://galwaybayfmsports.podbean.cm/mf/play/as63yj/Saturday_Preview_for_Website.mp3