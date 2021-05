print

It’s a pivotal weekend in Camogie for Galway with Semi-Finals to be played for.

On Saturday, the Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie teams are in action with the senior team away to Limerick in Killmallock at 4.30 and before that, the Intermediate Camogie team face Cork in Gort at 1.30.

A win for both teams will see them in the League Semi-Finals and Cathal Murray will be a busy man on Saturday as he takes charge of both teams.

He spoke to Tommy Devane