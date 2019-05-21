Murray Timber Group announced as title sponsor for next month’s Connacht Stroke Play Championship at Portumna Golf Club

The Murray Timber Group were recently announced as the title sponsor for the WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) Connacht Stroke Play Championship at Portumna Golf Club on June 8th & 9th.

“Connacht Golf are thrilled to announce that Murray Timber Group shall be the event Sponsor in Portumna for the Connacht Stroke Play Championship on the weekend of June 8 & 9.”

“2019 marks the fourth staging of the Connacht Stroke Play Championship which began in 2016 at Athlone Golf Club, was played there again in 2017 before moving to Portumna Golf Club last year. Portumna shall host again this year and also in 2020 and 2021.

Entries closed over a week ago and the calibre of the field is illustrated quite simply in the detail that the handicap cut mark for the field of 75 players fell at 0.0.

The Championship shall be played over 72 Holes with a cut after 36 holes at the end of the first day of play with the Top 39 & Ties progressing to the two finals rounds on Sunday, June 9th.

Eddie McCormack (Galway) shall be defending but will face very stiff competition from such an elite field.”

Murray Timber Group is a family-run business established in 1977. Since its foundation Murray Timber Group has grown to become one of the largest, most progressive and flexible sawmills in Ireland. Operations are spread across two production facilities in Ballygar County Galway, and Ballon in County Carlow.



