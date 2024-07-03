Murphy Excited About Tribesmen Potential

By WILLIAM MORRIS

Former Galway United defender, Alex Murphy, says he is thrilled with the progress the club has made since he departed as they chase European dreams this season.

The Newcastle United star, who has also featured at U-21 level for Ireland, made his debut for the Tribesmen when he was just 16 before he was swooped up by the Magpies.

And after also making his Premier League debut this season he has returned home to Ireland while Galway United continue to make strides in the League of Ireland with a huge fixture against Bohemians at Eamonn Deacy Park tomorrow night (THURS).

The 20-year-old Galwegian is excited about United’s prospects and believes they can continue to improve towards the tail end of the campaign.

“I don’t think anyone expected them to do as well as they have, well to be fair I knew they would do well,” said Murphy.

“Going up they were unbelievable last year. John and all of the coaching staff have all the boys so well drilled this season. So, it’s no surprise how well they are doing.

“Everyone is just getting so excited at the thought of it here in Galway. It’s an exciting time for the club. They’ve a great buzz round the place. If they keep doing what they are doing they have a great chance of getting into Europe.

“It would mean everything. Galway haven’t been where they should have been for the last few years but now they are right in among it. With the size of the club and the fan base behind them they can do great things.

“They are where they should be at the moment. It’s great to see.”

Murphy made his Premier League debut in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last November.

He will spend his summer training at Scully Fitness, a small rural gym near his home, before he makes the trip back to England.

“I didn’t realise the size of the club and how big it is until I actually went over,” said Murphy.

“It’s a one club city so everybody supports Newcastle. You can’t go out of your house without seeing a Newcastle shirt, someone who supports Newcastle, or talking about Newcastle. It’s a massive club and a huge fanbase.

“Hopefully I do well and keep progressing because I have been happy with the two years I have had there.”

Murphy began his career with Corrib Celtic in Annaghdown. That was where he first linked up with Scully Fitness, and this week they celebrate their ninth anniversary in business with just over 200 members and six staff, led by Gary Scully.

Scully Fitness was initially set up when Gary Scully offered to run a spin class for a group of local footballers who were keen for to boost their fitness levels.

Scully is a Strength & Conditioning Coach with over 15 years of experience working with teams and athletes across a range of sports including soccer, GAA, boxing, surfing and running, both in Ireland and Australia.

He has watched Murphy’s progression first hand from the local club all the way to Newcastle United and Ireland U-21.

“It’s unreal, the gym is only about ten minutes from my house so it’s ideal,” said Murphy.

“Whenever I’m home, even if I have a few days off I will always come here to get a session and keep me ticking over. Now I’m home for the summer it’s important to keep doing the programme and keep fit until we go back.

“This gym is perfect for me and Gary has been a great help to me every time I have come home he has let me use the gym at will, so yeah it’s perfect for me.”