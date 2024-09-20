Munster vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Pete Wilkins)

Share story:

The talking is over and the BKT United Rugby Championship makes its return this weekend. Connacht are on the road for their opener away to Munster on Saturday (21st September 2024).

Pete Wilkins’ team finished 11th last season missing out on the play-offs and the Champions Cup so finishing in the top-8 will be their number one target over the next eight months.

Mack Hansen, Santiago Cordero and Josh Murphy return to the starting line-ups. Piers O’Connro, Josh Ioane and Ben Murphy make their debuts. Tom Farrell wears the red of Munster for the first time since leaving Connacht.

Connacht’s last away victory over Munster was a 24-20 victory in May 2021. The last eight meetings between the teams have resulted in four wins each.

For Galway Bay FM’s special preview in association with Murty Rabbitts, here’s William Davies.

Kick-off at Thomond Park on Saturday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Our Connacht Rugby coverage is brought to you by …