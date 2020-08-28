Munster v Connacht Live Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Guinness Pro 14 clash Munster v Connacht live from the Aviva Stadium.

Kick off is at 15:00 in the Aviva and our commentary team of Rob Murphy and William Davies will be keeping you up to date from 14:40.

The Connacht management team have as expected named a new-look side to face Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (k/o 15:00).

There are 14 changes from the side that impressively saw off Ulster last weekend, with Andy Friend keen to give game-time to more players after a long absence due to COVID-19.

Among those starting is Sammy Arnold who makes his first Connacht appearance at outside-centre. The Irish international arrived in the summer and his debut comes against the side he joined from.

There’s also an inaugural start for powerful number 8 Abraham Papali’i. The New Zealander was signed from the Bay of Plenty and he forms a back row with Conor Oliver and Eoghan Masterson who is the only player retained from last week.

Quinn Roux captains the side having recovered from injury to take his place in the second row alongside Niall Murray, with Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson-McCoy completing the pack.

Sunday’s half-back pairing consists of Caolin Blade and Conor Fitzgerald, while Arnold will be partnered in the centre by Tom Daly.

The experienced Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy are included in the back three, while there’s also a first appearance for Colm de Buitléar since January 2019. The winger from Carraroe played four times during 2018/19 while in the Connacht Academy, but hasn’t featured since suffering a serious achilles injury in the 2019/20 pre-season.

Commenting on his team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“Our key objective in these two games has always been to give players some much needed game-time while putting in two positive performances which reflects the work they’ve put in as a squad these past few months. Thankfully we’ve so far managed to do that after last week’s excellent result. Now is an opportunity for a new group of players to impress so I’m looking forward to seeing them in action.”

Regarding the game itself, Friend added:

“Interpros against our neighbours Munster are always keenly contested and Sunday will be no different. They have a Guinness PRO14 semi-final to clinch but we’ll be looking to end our 2019/20 campaign on a high. We’ve also got two players making their Connacht debuts in Sammy Arnold and Abraham Papali’i so it’ll be a special occasion for them.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 V MUNSTER RUGBY

15:00, Sunday 30th August @ Aviva Stadium

Tiernan O’Halloran Colm de Buitléar Sammy Arnold Tom Daly Matt Healy Conor Fitzgerald Caolin Blade Paddy McAllister Shane Delahunt Dominic Robertson-McCoy Niall Murray Quinn Roux (C) Eoghan Masterson Conor Oliver Abraham Papali’i

Jonny Murphy Conor Kenny Matthew Burke Ultan Dillane Seán Masterson Stephen Kerins Peter Robb Conor Dean