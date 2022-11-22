Munster v Connacht Preview – The view from the team

Connacht held their press conference this morning ahead of their meeting with Munster in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening (Kick-Off 7.35pm – LIVE on Galway Bay FM).

Connacht are likely to be without Mack Hansen for the game.

However, Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast are all in contention for the Thomond Park trip having returned from international duty injury-free.

Centre Shayne Bolton could also make a first appearance of the season, but Tiernan O’Halloran and Sean Masterson miss out.

William Davies has been speaking to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

William also spoke to Connacht Prop Denis Buckley

