Munster 46-7 Connacht (Women’s Rugby Interprovincial Report & Reaction)

Connacht suffered their first defeat of this women’s rugby interprovincial campaign on Saturday (19th August) after going down to a very strong Munster outfit.

Despite a 19th-minute Clara Barrett Connacht try, the home side ran in eight tries at Cork’s Musgrave Park.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports.

Afterwards, William spoke to Connacht head coach Lyndon Jones.

Munster assistant and forwards coach Fiona Hayes also chatted to William and assemble media.

Connacht host Ulster next Saturday (26th August) with a final place still in their own hands. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 2.30pm.