21 September 2024

Munster 35 Connacht 33 – The Commentary

Connacht suffered defeat in their opening game of the United Rugby Championship but produced one of their best ever performances in Thomond Park on Saturday afternoon.

Munster may have won the game by two points but it was the first time that Connacht had ever scored a bonus try at the Limerick venue.

Here is the commentary of what could be one of the games of the season from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS MUNSTER RUGBY
Number/Name/Caps (* denotes uncapped) 

15. Santiago Cordero (2)
14. Mack Hansen (32)
13. Piers O’Conor *
12. Cathal Forde (31)
11. Shayne Bolton (13)
10. Josh Ioane *
9. Ben Murphy *
1. Denis Buckley (248)
2. Dave Heffernan (200)
3. Jack Aungier (67)
4. Joe Joyce (21)
5. Darragh Murray (25)
6. Josh Murphy (18)
7. Conor Oliver (84)
8. Cian Prendergast (68) (C)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (36)
17. Peter Dooley (37)
18. Sam Illo (22)
19. Oisín Dowling (59)
20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (40)
21. Caolin Blade (192)
22. David Hawkshaw (30)
23. Sean Jansen (8)

