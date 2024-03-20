Mullarney Signs on as Play in Pink Ambassador

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, who earned his place on the Challenge Tour for 2024 with some excellent showings in the Alps circuit has been announced as an Ambassador for the Play in Pink initiative which is part of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Mullarney will carry the Play in Pink logo for 2024 and will also be ‘Playing in Pink’ during the year with a striking pink shirt on display to showcase his support for the charity.

“I’m delighted to be part of the Play in Pink initiative. It’s a hugely important charity that funds research at the Lambe Institute at the University of Galway to help improve outcomes for patients with the ultimate aim of eradicating this awful disease. So it’s with great pride that I’ll be wearing the logo and Playing in Pink this season to help create awareness for PlayInPink.com and I would encourage every club in Ireland to look into running a Play in Pink day as one of their fundraisers for this very worthy charity.”

Over 200 clubs ran Play in Pink days in 2023, raising over €550k for the charity and there were over 15,000 participants in the various events across the year. It’s very simple to get involved – just pick a day at your club, register it on the website and a member of the Play in Pink team will get in contact with you to help you with prizes and fundraising ideas. So if you haven’t looked into it before or are considering getting your club involved (or even just playing in one of the scheduled events) then visit www.PlayInPink.com for all the information or email [email protected].

Miriam Hand, National Co-Ordinator for Play in Pink commented: “It really is marvellous to have the support of Ronan to help us further the work of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. He’s a Galway lad too and we’ve been following his progress over the last few years so it’s fantastic to see him on the Challenge Tour now. I’ve no doubt he has his eyes on the bigger DP World Tour opportunities. We wish him every success and we’re delighted to have him as one of our Ambassadors.”