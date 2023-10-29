Galway Bay FM

29 October 2023

Mullagh wins County Senior B Hurling Title – Commentary and Reaction

Mullagh are the Brooks County Senior B Hurling Champions following an exciting Final replay win over Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Duggan Park on Saturday Afternoon.

Like the first day that finished in a dramatic draw, there were many twists and turns in this game that had supporters on the edge of their seat all the way to the final whistle.

It also makes Mullagh the first ever recipient of the Daniel Reeves Trophy.

Here is the commentary of the game with Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell.

Darren Kelly with the Full Time Match Report.

Mullagh Captain Ronan Glennon lifted the cup. This is his speech afterward.

After the game, Darren spoke to the Mullagh captain.

Darren also spoke to joint managers Derek Hardiman and Eamon Donohue.

The Man of the Match was Sean Hardiman and he spoke to Darren.

Mullagh – Brooks County Senior B Hurling Champions 2023

 

