Galway Bay FM

2 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Mullagh/Kiltormer Wins County Minor A1 Camogie Title

Share story:
Mullagh/Kiltormer Wins County Minor A1 Camogie Title

Mullagh/Kiltormer are the County Minor A1 Camogie Champions after a 3-8 to 0-11 win over St Colemans in Carnmore.

John Mulligan spoke to the management team of Tony Fahy, Mike Flynn and Emer Dervan.

Share story:

Galway Active Retirement team takes second place at National Bowls Competition

Members of the Turloughmore 1 Active Retirement bowls team have taken home one of the top prizes at the 2023 Active Retirement Ireland National Indoor...

George McDonagh's 'Saturday Six'

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (2nd December) is in Fairyhouse. Across channel, there are meetings in Newcastle, Doncaster, Newbury and Bangor-on-Dee. Here...

Over The Line - Former Connacht and Leinster Winger Adam Byrne talks about Retirement and the two clubs meeting in the United Rugby Championship

Former Connacht and Leinster winger Adam Byrne shocked the rugby world with his retirement at the age of just 29 in August.  He joined Galway Bay FM̵...

Over the Line - Linda Mellerick Previews Sarsfields vs Sarsfields

Cork camogie legend and Echo columnist Linda Mellerick joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (1st December). ...