12 September 2024

Mulkerrins wins Mexican Open

Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins took victory last Sunday (8th September 2024) in the R48 pre-season tournament in Juárez, Mexico.

Known as the “Cradle of Champions,” the vibrant Juarez handball community and the World Players of Handball (WPH) proudly presented the  CDJRZ 2024 Pre Race. The event, featured the top four players on the Race 4 Eight tour and eight ranked pros in the fifteen-player pro singles draw.

The Race 4 Eight’s #1 pro, current Player’s Cup champion and reigning World Champion, Martin Mulkerrins made his second trip to Juarez following his win at the 2024 R48 Juarez in March  Mulkerrins continued his undefeated Juarez streak accounting for local hero, #2 pro, Lucho Cordova in Sunday’s final, 15-13, 15-6.

Next pro-stop is Tucson, Arizona in a fortnight’s time. The season highlight will be the World Championships 26th October – 4th November in Dublin.

