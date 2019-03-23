Mulkerrins Wins All Ireland Handball Title

Moycullen’s Diarmuid Mulkerrins has won the All-Ireland U21 40×20 Handball title in Kingscourt Co. Cavan.
The Moycullen man trailed 5-14 but dug deep to narrow the gap 12-15. A surge from Diggins had him within 3 points of the title at 18-13 ahead and it looked all but over for Mulkerrins, he showed tremendous character to defend match point at 18-20. He regained serve, made a single ace, lost serve and successfully defended match point again before reeling off two points to clinch the title 21-20.