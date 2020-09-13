Yesterday in Thurles, Diarmuid Mulkerrins faced Wexford’s Gavin Buggy in what turned out to be a thriller of a game. The much fancied, Buggy, seemed to have an unassailable 19-11 lead in the first and looked to be home and hosed.

But Mulkerrins didn’t read that script, staged a great comeback, and defended three game balls to edge out the first 21-20. His Wexford opponent dominated the second, 21-11, to bring the match to a tiebreaker which the Moycullen man won 11-5.

Older brother Martin Mulkerrins was next on court and he won his match against Wicklow’s, Michael Gregan, in two straight games 21-15, 21-13.

Both brothers are through to next weekend’s quarter finals, which, if they are lucky enough to get through, will see them face each other in the semis. But there is much to do if that is going to happen.