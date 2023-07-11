Mulkerrins Brothers bidding to bridge 97 year gap on Saturday

Moycullen brothers Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins will bid to bridge a gap of 97 years when they play in the final of the All-Ireland 60 x 30 Doubles Championship at the National Handball Centre in Croke Park on Saturday at 12 Noon.

The first, and only, time a Galway pair claimed the 60×30 Doubles title was in 1926, when a pair that are only known on the Handball roll of honour as J. Whyte & C. Barrett brought the honours to Galway.

Standing between the Moycullen lads and All-Ireland glory are Meath duo, Brian Carroll and Gary McConnell who are bidding for their third title in four years.

The match can be viewed live on GAA Handball Facebook page. Those travelling to the match will need to purchase tickets online available at www.gaahandball.ie