Mulkerrins Brothers Among Seven Galway Doubles Pairings In All-Ireland Finals

Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins will aim to become the first Galway doubles pairing since 1985 to win the Senior Men’s Doubles title. They face the defending champions Diarmuid Nash and Colin Crehan in the final on Saturday in Kingscourt, Cavan. The Galway team reached the quarter final in 2017 and 2018 but never progressed to the semi finals stage. The Clare team of Nash and Crehan beat Cavan’s Paul Brady and Michael Finnegan in last year’s final while they finished runners up to the Cavan pairing two years ago.

Nash reached the 40×20 All-Ireland singles final last month where he lost to Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy, the same man who beat Martin Mulkerrins in the All-Ireland semi-final. Crehan suffered a surprise first round defeat in that competition but he reached the semi-finals of the Nationals, where he suffered an agonising one-point defeat to his doubles partner. Nash is an excellent doubles player having won the last two World Championship doubles titles with McCarthy.

The left hander is ranked number two in the singles rankings, with Martin Mulkerrins in third and Colin Crehan in fourth. Diarmuid Mulkerrins is outside the top ten but he competed in the U21 singles and became All-Ireland champion after a nail biting final. The Moycullen pairing won their opening round game by one point against Peter and Patrick Funchion of Kilkenny. The final scoreline was 8-21 21-10 21-20. They then beat Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan of Cork 21-19 8-21 21-8 in the semi-final.

The game is due to start at 4pm on Saturday and will be played alongside the ladies senior doubles final featuring Roscommon sisters Fiona and Siobhán Tully. They face Cork’s Caitriona Casey and Aisling O’Keffe, with the Leesiders aiming to win a fourth doubles title in the 40×20 alley. The finals will be streamed live on GAA Handball with the men’s final also available on the CLG LiathróidLáimhenaGaillimhe Facebook page.

The action starts tonight in Nenagh as Graham Casburn and Morgan Duggan travel to Nenagh for their All-Ireland Silver Masters B Doubles final before the Mulkerrins brothers are in action on Saturday. Sunday sees Aisling Ní Mhaoileáin and Eimear Ní Bhiadha in the Ladies Junior Doubles final while 60×30 All-Ireland doubles champions Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Cian O’Conghaile pair up for the U21 final. Mulkerrins could win two All-Ireland finals in two days as he plays in the Men’s final on Saturday.

Pierce Lalor and Brendan McNeela are in the Emerald Masters B All-Ireland final while Morgan Darcy and John Keleghan are one game away from the Over 70 title.

Friday 26th April

Nenagh, Tipperary

Silver Masters B Doubles: Graham Casburn/Morgan Duggan (Galway) v Joseph Ryan/Finbar Ryan (Tipperary)

Saturday, 27th April

Senior Men’s Doubles: Martin Mulkerrins/Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Galway) v Diarmuid Nash/Colin Crehan (Clare)

Sunday 28th April

Ladies Junior Doubles: Aisling Ni Mhaoileáin/Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Galway) v Marguerite Gore/Cora Doyle (Wexford)

Ruby Masters Doubles: Bert Kelehan/Michael O’Malley (Galway) v Sean Ryan/John Rossiter (Carlow)

U21 Doubles: Diarmuid Mulkerrins/Cian O Conghaile (Galway) v Eoin Brennan/Connor Murphy (Kilkenny)

Emerald Masters B Doubles: Pierce Lalor/Brendan McNeela (Galway) v Donal Hayes/Tim O’Shea (Limerick)

Over 70 Doubles: Morgan Darcy/John Keleghan v Tony Campbell/Derek Howard (Kildare)