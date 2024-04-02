Muintir na Gaillimhe calls on businesses to get behind the Galway teams

Muintir na Gaillimhe, the Galway GAA Business Partnership, is calling on businesses around the City and County to get behind the Galway teams in 2024.

Their ambition is to create a sustainable culture of excellence across all aspects of Galway GAA, both on and off the field and to provide every player who pulls on a Galway jersey with the structures and supports needed to realise their potential.

What Muintir an Gaillimhe propose is a business partnership between Galway GAA and Galway businesses that will help embed this culture of sustainable excellence for our current and future intercounty stars.

With all Galway teams in the Championship over the next few weeks at all levels, they must get the support they need.

Michael Bermingham, Enda Mulkerrins and Aidan Murray joined George McDonagh in studio.