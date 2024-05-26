Galway Bay FM

Moyne Villa wins Connacht Junior Shield – Post Match Reaction

Moyne Villa won the 2023/24 Connacht FA Junior Shield with a 3-1 win over Westport United after Extra Time in Milebush in Castlebar.

The game was a tight affair with it finishing 1-1 at the end of Normal Time.

The Moyne Villa goal came from Jason O’Reilly after just two minutes before Ketterick got the equaliser for Westport in the 38th minute.

In Extra Time, Dean Cunningham and Padraic Cunningham got the goals that gave Moyne Villa the historic win.

It topped off an amazing week for the Headford club who also won promotion to the Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division earlier in the week.

After the game, Mike Rafferty spoke to coach Shane O’Reilly.

Mike also spoke to Team Captain Colin O’Reilly and Padraic Cunningham who scored the third goal.

