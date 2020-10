Moycullen’s hurlers mightn’t be in action this weekend but their under 20 basketballers contest their second game in this year’s national league.

The defending cup champions welcome Limerick Celtics in their second outing hoping to better a seven-point defeat in two weeks ago to Limerick Sport Eagles.

They won’t see competitive action again until the end of November and coach Dylan Cunningham claims they are looking forward to the home tie.

Tip-off in Moycullen on Sunday is 3pm.