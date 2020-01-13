Moycullen To Face UCD Marian In National U20 Cup Final On January 25th

The schedule for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup finals has been announced. The finals will take place at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght from Friday, January 24th to Sunday, January 26th inclusive.

As a result of their win over Templeogue in the Semi-Final, Moycullen’s Under 20’s will face UCD Marian in the National Cup Final at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday the 25th of January with the game tipping off at 11.30am.

Moycullen overcame Templeogue 88-75 at the Neptune Stadium in the Semi-Final. This report from Adrian O’Neill.

The Hula Hoops IWA Wheelchair Basketball final between Killester WBC and Rebel Wheelers will get the weekend’s action underway, tipping off at 6.30pm on Friday, January 24th.

The two Super League finals will take centre stage on Saturday and Sunday evening, with the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup final between DBS Éanna and Griffith College Templeogue tipping off on Saturday, January 25th, at 8pm, while the Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor National Cup final between Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Pyrobel Killester will tip off at 5.30pm on Sunday, January 26th.

Both games will be broadcast live on TG4.

Ticket information for the Hula Hoops National Cup finals will be announced in the coming days, with games across the weekend divided into five ticketed sessions as outlined in the full schedule below.

Hula Hoops National Cup final schedule 2019/20

Please note all games will be played at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght

Friday, January 24th, 2020

Session 1

Hula Hoops IWA Wheelchair Basketball Cup Final

Killester WBC v Rebel Wheelers, 18:30

Hula Hoops U18 Women’s National Cup Final

Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats, 20:30

Saturday January 25th, 2020

Session 2

Hula Hoops U20 Men’s National Cup Final

Moycullen v UCD Marian, 11:30

Hula Hoops U18 Men’s National Cup Final

Neptune v Belfast Star, 13:30

Hula Hoops President’s National Cup Final

IT Carlow Basketball v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 15:30

Session 3

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup Final

DBS Éanna v Griffith College Templeogue, 20:00

Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Session 4

Hula Hoops U20 Women’s National Cup Final

Waterford Wildcats v UU Tigers, 11:30

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup Final

Portlaoise Panthers v Trinity Meteors, 13:30

Session 5

Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor National Cup Final

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, 17:30