Saturday next will see Moycullen take on Tooreen from Mayo in the Connacht Intermediate Hurling Club Final at Bekan (Throw In – 12.15pm).

For Morgan D’Arcy’s charges, there has not been much time to celebrate their County Final win over Killimor barely three weeks ago and even less time for the Mayo Senior Champions who beat Athleague in the Connacht Semi-Final by 0-28 to 2-7.

The Moycullen manager spoke to Sean Walsh ahead of Saturday’s game.