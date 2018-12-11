Current track
Moycullen Handball Open This Weekend – Martin Mulkerrins Speaks To Mike Rafferty

Written by on 11 December 2018

The Moycullen Open takes place from 14th to 16th December with Martin Mulkerrins leading the Galway charge at an action packed weekend of handball. This is an Elite Men’s Open Ranking Event will see tournament ambassador and reigning All-Ireland champion Martin Mulkerrins compete against Golden Gloves champion Diarmaid Nash & multiple All-Ireland champion Robbie McCarthy on what promises to be a cracking weekend of handball.

Martin sat down with Mike Rafferty to talk about the weekend and his incredible year…..

 

 

