Moycullen and Killimor aim for history in County Intermediate Hurling Final

This Saturday in Kenny Park, history will be made when Moycullen and Killimor meet in the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final (Throw In – 1.30pm – Live on Galway Bay FM).

For both teams, a championship win will bridge a gap going back at least ten years. Moycullen, beaten finalists in 2015 and earlier this year when they were beaten in the 2020 decider by Kilconieron, have not won the championship since 2011 when they beat Killimordaly by 2-10 to 0-13.

For their opponents, the wait is even longer. Killimor last won the championship in 1984 when they beat Tynagh by 3-7 to 1-9 and have also tasted defeat in finals in 1981, 1991 and 2010.

It has all the hallmarks of being a classic. Moycullen were outstanding in their Semi-Final win over Rahoon-Newcastle while Killimor needed extra time to beat Sylane in the Quarter-Final and a late late goal to beat Meelick-Eyrecourt in the Semi-Final followed by a dramatic save from a 20M Free in the 67th minute.

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan have been speaking to the respective managers ahead of Saturday’s Final.

Sean spoke to Moycullen manager Morgan D’Arcy:

Niall spoke to Killimor manager Dessie O’Brien. Dessie started by saying that it is great to be at this stage of the championship:

Route to the Final

Moycullen

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

PositionTeamPointsPlayedWonLostDrawnForAgainstDiff
1Sylane532016354
2Moycullen Iománíocht432108553
3Annaghdown231205560
4Kilbeacanty130214076

Round One – Moycullen 4-29 Kilbeacanty 0-18

Round Two – Moycullen 1-21 Annaghdown 1-13

Round Three – Sylane 5-9 Moycullen 1-17

Quarter Final – Moycullen 3-20 Carnmore 2-11

Semi-Final – Moycullen 5-13 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-14

Killimor

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

PositionTeamPointsPlayedWonLostDrawnForAgainstDiff
1Meelick-Eyrecourt633008645
2Killimor331116262
3Clarinbridge231204965
4Athenry130214368

Round One – Killimor 0-20 Athenry 2-14

Round Two – Killimor 1-21 Clarinbridge 0-18

Round Three – Meelick/Eyrecourt 2-18 Killimor 1-15

Quarter Final – Killimor 0-24 Sylane 1-20 (AET)

Semi-Final – Killimor 1-16 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-16

County Intermediate Hurling Finals 1980-2020

1980       Beagh 4-13 Mullagh 3-11

1981       Loughrea 3-8 Killimor 2-7

1982       Mullagh 3-13 Tynagh 1-3

1983       Clarinbridge 1-9 Oranmore-Maree 1-3

1984       Killimor 3-7 Tynagh 0-9

1985       Abbeyknockmoy 1-9 Craughwell 0-6

1986       Craughwell 1-9  Carnmore 0-6

1987       Tynagh 1-11 Padraig Pearses 2-7

1988       Carnmore 1-9 Padraig Pearses 0-4

1989       Abbey-Duniry 1-11; 3-7(R) Portumna 0-14; 2-5(R)

1990       Oranmore-Maree 0-12 Portumna 2-5

1991       Padraig Pearses 0-8; 2-6(R) Killimor 1-5; 1-5 (R)

1992       Portumna 0-14; 6-8 (R) Kilconieron 1-11; 1-5 (R)

1993       Kilconieron 0-13 Beagh  2-5

1994       Clarinbridge 3-15 Tommie Larkins 1-7

1995       Pádraig Pearse’s 0-14 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-8

1996       St. Thomas 2-10 Craughwell 1-8

1997       Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-11 Kiltormer 0-8

1998       Athenry 0-17 Craughwell 2-9

1999       Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-9 Kiltormer 1-9

2000       Ballinderreen 1-8 Kiltormer 0-4

2001       Kiltormer 0-9 Oranmore-Maree 0-8

2002       Beagh   1-13; 1-12 (R) Mullagh 2-10; 1-10 (R)

2003       Mullagh 0-12; 1-13 (R) Liam Mellows 2-6; 0-10 (R)

2004       St. Thomas’ 2-14 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-8

2005       Tommie Larkins 1-14 Beagh 0-8

2006       Killimordaly 3-11 Kiltormer 1-12

2007       Tommie Larkins 0-13 Pádraig Pearse’s 0-10

2008       Cappataggle 1-10 Killimordaly 0-11

2009       Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry 1-20 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-16

2010       Pádraig Pearse’s 1-10 Killimor 1-8

2011       Moycullen 2-10 Killimordaly 0-13

2012       Killimordaly 0-17 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-14

2013       Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-14 Cappataggle 1-4

2014       Cappataggle 0-11; 0-19 (R)   Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-11; 1-8 (R)

2015       Abbeyknockmoy 1-16 Moycullen 0-13

2016       Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-15 Ballinderreen 0-8

2017       Ballinderreen 1-14 Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-13

2018       Oranmore-Maree 3-19  Kilconieron 1-11

2019       Kinvara 1-10 Kilconieron 0-12

2020       Kilconieron 2-27 Moycullen 0-10

