Moycullen and Killimor aim for history in County Intermediate Hurling Final

This Saturday in Kenny Park, history will be made when Moycullen and Killimor meet in the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final (Throw In – 1.30pm – Live on Galway Bay FM).

For both teams, a championship win will bridge a gap going back at least ten years. Moycullen, beaten finalists in 2015 and earlier this year when they were beaten in the 2020 decider by Kilconieron, have not won the championship since 2011 when they beat Killimordaly by 2-10 to 0-13.

For their opponents, the wait is even longer. Killimor last won the championship in 1984 when they beat Tynagh by 3-7 to 1-9 and have also tasted defeat in finals in 1981, 1991 and 2010.

It has all the hallmarks of being a classic. Moycullen were outstanding in their Semi-Final win over Rahoon-Newcastle while Killimor needed extra time to beat Sylane in the Quarter-Final and a late late goal to beat Meelick-Eyrecourt in the Semi-Final followed by a dramatic save from a 20M Free in the 67th minute.

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan have been speaking to the respective managers ahead of Saturday’s Final.

Sean spoke to Moycullen manager Morgan D’Arcy:

Niall spoke to Killimor manager Dessie O’Brien. Dessie started by saying that it is great to be at this stage of the championship:

Route to the Final

Moycullen

The Moycullen Panel

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

Position Team Points Played Won Lost Drawn For Against Diff 1 Sylane 5 3 2 0 1 63 54 2 Moycullen Iománíocht 4 3 2 1 0 85 53 3 Annaghdown 2 3 1 2 0 55 60 4 Kilbeacanty 1 3 0 2 1 40 76

Round One – Moycullen 4-29 Kilbeacanty 0-18

Round Two – Moycullen 1-21 Annaghdown 1-13

Round Three – Sylane 5-9 Moycullen 1-17

Quarter Final – Moycullen 3-20 Carnmore 2-11

Semi-Final – Moycullen 5-13 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-14

Killimor

The Killimor Panel

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Position Team Points Played Won Lost Drawn For Against Diff 1 Meelick-Eyrecourt 6 3 3 0 0 86 45 2 Killimor 3 3 1 1 1 62 62 3 Clarinbridge 2 3 1 2 0 49 65 4 Athenry 1 3 0 2 1 43 68

Round One – Killimor 0-20 Athenry 2-14

Round Two – Killimor 1-21 Clarinbridge 0-18

Round Three – Meelick/Eyrecourt 2-18 Killimor 1-15

Quarter Final – Killimor 0-24 Sylane 1-20 (AET)

Semi-Final – Killimor 1-16 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-16

County Intermediate Hurling Finals 1980-2020

1980 Beagh 4-13 Mullagh 3-11

1981 Loughrea 3-8 Killimor 2-7

1982 Mullagh 3-13 Tynagh 1-3

1983 Clarinbridge 1-9 Oranmore-Maree 1-3

1984 Killimor 3-7 Tynagh 0-9

1985 Abbeyknockmoy 1-9 Craughwell 0-6

1986 Craughwell 1-9 Carnmore 0-6

1987 Tynagh 1-11 Padraig Pearses 2-7

1988 Carnmore 1-9 Padraig Pearses 0-4

1989 Abbey-Duniry 1-11; 3-7(R) Portumna 0-14; 2-5(R)

1990 Oranmore-Maree 0-12 Portumna 2-5

1991 Padraig Pearses 0-8; 2-6(R) Killimor 1-5; 1-5 (R)

1992 Portumna 0-14; 6-8 (R) Kilconieron 1-11; 1-5 (R)

1993 Kilconieron 0-13 Beagh 2-5

1994 Clarinbridge 3-15 Tommie Larkins 1-7

1995 Pádraig Pearse’s 0-14 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-8

1996 St. Thomas 2-10 Craughwell 1-8

1997 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-11 Kiltormer 0-8

1998 Athenry 0-17 Craughwell 2-9

1999 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-9 Kiltormer 1-9

2000 Ballinderreen 1-8 Kiltormer 0-4

2001 Kiltormer 0-9 Oranmore-Maree 0-8

2002 Beagh 1-13; 1-12 (R) Mullagh 2-10; 1-10 (R)

2003 Mullagh 0-12; 1-13 (R) Liam Mellows 2-6; 0-10 (R)

2004 St. Thomas’ 2-14 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-8

2005 Tommie Larkins 1-14 Beagh 0-8

2006 Killimordaly 3-11 Kiltormer 1-12

2007 Tommie Larkins 0-13 Pádraig Pearse’s 0-10

2008 Cappataggle 1-10 Killimordaly 0-11

2009 Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry 1-20 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-16

2010 Pádraig Pearse’s 1-10 Killimor 1-8

2011 Moycullen 2-10 Killimordaly 0-13

2012 Killimordaly 0-17 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-14

2013 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-14 Cappataggle 1-4

2014 Cappataggle 0-11; 0-19 (R) Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-11; 1-8 (R)

2015 Abbeyknockmoy 1-16 Moycullen 0-13

2016 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-15 Ballinderreen 0-8

2017 Ballinderreen 1-14 Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-13

2018 Oranmore-Maree 3-19 Kilconieron 1-11

2019 Kinvara 1-10 Kilconieron 0-12

2020 Kilconieron 2-27 Moycullen 0-10