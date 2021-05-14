Move your way for Galway Hospice

print

80km Challenge for Galway Hospice this June

Galway Hospice has launched their 2021 challenge to mark the 11th anniversary of its annual Croagh Patrick Climb. The iconic Croagh Patrick is just under 800 metres high. So, this year to reach the summit from home – you can don the runners and choose how you will summit! Why not Walk, Run or Cycle 80km throughout the month of June – that’s 2.5km each day to reach the peak!

Whatever way you would like to reach the top is accepted and everyone who takes part in the Croagh Patrick Climb will receive a free Galway Hospice t-shirt.

“We are encouraging people to get moving in any way possible to help us raise vital funds for Galway Hospice. Covid-19 means we can’t climb Croagh Patrick together on 19th June, but you can still Climb for Hospice from home, “explained Mary Nash, Chief Executive of Galway Hospice.

To help raise funds, Galway Hospice are asking participants to set up an online fundraiser to share with family and friends through Facebook Fundraisers or iDonate (www.idonate.ie/climbforhospice)

All funds raised go to supporting Galway Hospice care. Galway Hospice is an integral part of the community, providing specialist palliative care by offering the right care with dignity and compassion to patients and families living with life-limiting illness when needed. Sign up at www.galwayhospice.ie/climb, contact Galway Hospice Fundraising on 091-770868 or [email protected]