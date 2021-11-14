Mountbellew/Moylough wins County Senior Football Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Mountbellew/Moylough are the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Champions for the first time in thirty five years after beating Corofin in the final at Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

Val Daly’s side were immense throughout as they beat Corofin by 1-12 to 0-9, taking the Frank Fox Cup home for the first time since 1986.

Here is the Commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins and Shane Walsh.

Presented by Gerry Murphy

Members of the victorious Mountbellew/Moylough team then joined Jonathan and Shane in the Commentary box to give their reaction to their historic win. The lads were joined by Barry McHugh, Michael Daly and Eoin Finnerty.

Jonathan also got the reaction of Mountbellew/Moylough Manager Val Daly

Scorers for Mountbellew-Moylough: Eoin Finnerty 1-3, Barry McHugh 0-5, John Daly, Michael Daly, Paul Donnellan, and Stephen Boyle 0-1 each.

Scorers for Corofin: Dylan Canney 0-3, Darragh Silke and Jason Leonard 0-2 each, Micheal Lundy and Ronan Steede 0-1 each.

MOUNTBELLEW-MOYLOUGH: Damien Boyle; Billy Mannion, Colin Murray, Mark Mannion; Colin Ryan, James Foley, John Daly; Michael Daly, Matthew Barrett; Shane Moran, Paul Donnellan, Gerard Donohue; Patrick Kelly, Eoin Finnerty, Barry McHugh.

Subs: Gary Sweeney for M Mannion (39), Aaron McHugh for Ryan (43), Leo Donnellan for P Donnellan (50), Stephen Boyle for Donohue (56).

COROFIN: Bernard Power; Cathal Silke, Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke; Gavin Burke, Colin Brady, Dylan Wall; Daithi Burke, Ronan Steede; Kieran Molloy, Micheal Lundy, Jason Leonard; Darragh Silke, Martin Farragher, Dylan Canney.

Subs: Tony Gill for Brady (HT), Conor Newell for Molloy (43), Ciaran McGrath for C Silke (43), Matthew Cooley for D Burke (46), Michael Farragher for Martin Farragher (46).

REFEREE: Thomas Murphy.