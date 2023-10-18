Mountbellew/Moylough vs Shamrocks (Intermediate Camogie Final Preview)

Mountbellew/Moylough meet Shamrocks in the Duanes Hardware Intermediate Camogie Championship Final this Saturday (21st October).

Mountbellew/Moylough were 2-15 to 2-12 victors over Abbeyknockmoy in the quarter-final, before getting past St. Colman’s 3-11 to 1-15 in the semi-final.

Shamrocks ran out 3-11 to 0-2 victors agianst Pearses in their quarter-final, and beat Ahascragh/Caltra 3-10 to 0-8 in the semi-final.

The teams did meet in the group stages with Shamrocks prevailing 4-15 to 0-8 in Round 4.

Leading up to the game, Mountbellew/Moylough chairperson Ger O’Brien and defender Fiona O’Brien have been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also spoke to Shamrocks manager Paddy Lynch and captain Katie Donoghue.

Throw-in at Killimor on Saturday is 2pm.