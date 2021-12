Mountbellew/Moylough’s bid to reach the Connacht Club senior Football Final was denied in controversial circumstances losing to Padraig Pearses of Roscommon by a single point. 1-8 to 1-7.

Kevin Dwyer has the match report:

After the game, Mountbellew/Moylough manager Val Daly gave his reaction to the assembled media including Jonathan Higgins.

Mountbellew/Moylough’s Eoin Finnerty also gave his reaction of the game.