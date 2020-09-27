Mountbellew/Moylough and Maigh Cuilinn Book Their Places In Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Final

For the first time since 2012, the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Final will not feature Corofin following the Semi-Finals played at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The defending County, Provincial and All-Ireland Champions were beaten by Mountbellew/Moylough while Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn qualified for their first County Senior Football Final since 1977 when they overcame Tuam Stars.

Here are the reports of those games

Mountbellew/Moylough 2-13 Corofin 0-12

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Mountbellew/Moylough – Through To The County Senior Football Final

Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn 3-14 Tuam Stars 1-15

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn – Through To Their first County Senior Football Final Since 1977