Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup Mondello Park And National Forestry Rally Championship

Former Irish Hillclimb champion Paul O’Connell switched to circuit racing at the weekend and ran away with the two Boss Formula Libre races at the opening Mondello Park meeting of the season. The Limerick driver’s 3.4 litre Dallara was well clear of Fergus Faherty’s smaller engined version, with Barry Rabbitt and another hillclimb title holder, Joe Courtney, taking turns at finishing third.

Veteran Erik Holstein won two of the three Fiesta ST races, but teenager Alex Denning showed his class by taking victory in race two on his motor racing debut after winning several karting championships during his twelve year career so far. The 19 year old finished second and fourth in the other two races and promises to provide a real challenge for the class title against all his older opposition.

Cathal McCourt and Barry McNulty became the third different winners in this year’s Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship by finishing more than a minute in front of the opposition in the Munster CC Moonraker event at Ballyvourney in West Cork.

The Northern Ireland pair headed a clean sweep of the top three placings by Ulster crews, with Niall Henry and Damien Duffin next, followed by Donall Sweeney and Dean O’Sullivan.