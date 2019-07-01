Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup – Craig Breen wins Ypres International Rally Josh Moffett Wins 5th Round Triton Showers National Rally Championship

Ireland’s Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in a VW Polo WRC dominated Belgium’s Ypres International Rally at the weekend, winning the British Championship round by 45 seconds and beating Dutch ace Kevin Abbring in another Polo into second place.

Abbring was the early leader on Friday evening’s stages, but Breen took charge on the fourth of twenty three stages and was never headed from then onwards.

The Fiesta of Matt Edwards won the British series section ahead of Tom Cave’s Hyundai, with Ireland’s William Creighton, Josh McErlean and Jordan Hone finishing third, fourth and fifth in the Junior class.

At home, Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes continued their domination of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship yesterday by scoring their fourth win from the opening five rounds, adding the Carrick-on-Suir Raven’s Rock event to their previous successes in the Birr, Midland and Circuit of Munster rallies.

They led for virtually the whole day, briefly losing top position towards the end of the opening loop, to finish 19 seconds ahead of former champions Roy White and James O’Brien in another Fiesta WRC.