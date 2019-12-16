Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup

Cork teenager Lucca Allen clinched the South East Asian FIA Formula 4 championship in Sepang yesterday. The 17 year old from Shanagarry scored a win, plus second, fourth and fifth places in the four final races of the series at the Malaysian circuit, leaving him to take the title ahead of his Finnish rival, Elias Seppanen.

Siobhan McCann took her first win of the season in a close finish to the Wexford MC O’Gorman Cup Sporting Trial at Arklow, with the top five drivers all covered by just two marks at the end of twelve sections. McCann and her father, Joe, shared second place after the opening lap, behind Fergil Gregory, who slumped to sixth position at the end following one disastrous section.

Former Young Racing Driver of the Year Charlie Eastwood had gearbox problems in the 8 Hours of Bahrain round of the World Endurance Championship as the TF Sport team’s Aston Martin Vantage AMR limped home in tenth place, despite matching the pace of the leaders in the early part of the race, before trouble struck.

