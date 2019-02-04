Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up and Results

Guy Foster’s third victory of the season yesterday brought him within a single point of defending champion Ian White in their duel for the Hewison Trophy Autotest title.

Foster led virtually all the way through the twelve tests at Rosenallis, Co Laois, with White in second place until a broken gear lever on the second last test dropped him to third position behind Peter Grimes.

Grimes almost stole Foster’s thunder, cutting his lead from ten seconds to just 1.3 at the finish thanks to a terrific final three tests, while class winners Chris Grimes and Darren Quille took fourth and fifth places overall.

Cork crews took the top two positions in the 1000 Shakes Navigation Trial, with Owen Murphy and Daire Hayes beating James Fitzgerald and Ken Carmody by four marks after an 85 mile route based on Macroom. Title holders Derek Mackarel and Muireann Hayes finished third.

At Inch, Co Wexford, Fergal Gregory scored his second Sporting Trial win of the season, beating fellow Wicklowman Morgan Evans by two marks for the MEC Jenkins Cup.

MOTORSPORT IRELAND Results for 2/3 February 2019

LAOIS RALLYSPORT CLUB AUTOTEST AT ROSENALLIS, CO LAOIS (ROUND 9 OF HEWISON TROPHY CHAMPIONSHIP)

1 Guy Foster (Mini Special) 679.7s,

2 Peter Grimes (Mini-Nova Special) 681.0s,

3 Ian White (Mini Special) 698.7s,

4 Chris Grimes (Mini) 723.7s,

5 Darren Quille (Westfield) 744.0s,

6 Liam Cashman (Nova) 749.5s,

7 Cian Power (Mini Special) 811.5s,

8 Paul Phelan (Mini Special) 824.6s,

9 Michael Cashman (Corsa) 841.9s,

10 Mark Guerin (Westfield) 915.0s,

11 Eoin Noonan (Starlet) 1023.5s,

12 James Mansfield (Mini) 1062.4s.

Class winners: Chris Grimes, Peter Grimes, Darren Quille, Liam Cashman, James Mansfield.

Best novice: Eoin Noonan.

CORK MC 1000 SHAKES NAVIGATION TRIAL AT MACROOM, CO CORK (ROUND 5 OF MOTORSPORT IRELAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND ROUND 4 OF MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP)

1 Owen Murphy/Daire Hayes (Subaru Impreza) 24 marks,

2 James Fitzgerald/Ken Carmody (Subaru Impreza) 28m,

3 Derek Mackarel/Muireann Hayes (Subaru Impreza) 28m,

4 Alan Shinnors/George Shinnors (Subaru Impreza) 43m,

5 (tie) James McCabe/Shane Farrell (Subaru Impreza) and Shane Dalton/Seamus McTigue (Subaru Impreza) 48m,

7 Chris Brady/David Beamish (Subaru Impreza) 53m,

8 Brian Doherty/Tara Duggan (Subaru Impreza) 55m,

9 Colm McKeever/Oisin Sherlock (Subaru Impreza) 58m,

10 Mac Kierans/Conor Boylan (Subaru Impreza) 61m.

Semi-experts: 1 James McCabe/Shane Farrell, 2 Colm McKeever/Oisin Sherlock.

Novices: 1 Shane Dalton/Seamus McTigue, 2 Chris Brady/David Beamish, 3 Brian Doherty/Tara Duggan.

Beginners: 1 Colm O’Donovan/Sam Conway (Toyota Starlet) 121m, 2 Kieran Hayes/Derek Flynn (Subaru Impreza) 141m, 3 Darren O’Mahony/Shane Kenneally (Subaru Impreza) 203m.

MOTOR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB JENKINS CUP SPORTING TRIAL AT GURTEEN, INCH, CO WEXFORD

1 Fergil Gregory (Erskine-Yamaha) 3 marks,

2 Morgan Evans (Mog-Honda) 5m,

3 Enda Byrne (VW) 7m,

4 Alan Watkins (Watkins-Yamaha) 8m,

5 Joe McCann (JMcVW) 8m,

6 Brian Conlon (Erskine-Honda) 8m,

7 Jonathan Ralph (Kilkenny-Honda) 9m,

8 Tony Farrell (Erskine-S&S) 10m,

9 Kevin Sheane (Sheane VW) 11m,

10 Percy Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 12m,

11 James Ralph (Kilkenny-Honda) 12m,

12 Siobhan McCann (JMcVW) 14m.

Grade winners: Morgan Evans, Alan Watkins, James Ralph, David Pain (Kilkenny VW) 31m.