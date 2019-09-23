Motorsport Ireland Round Up

Joint reigning Hewison champion Guy Foster was the clear winner on both days of the Carlow CC Autotest weekend in Arklow, with his Mini Special 22 seconds ahead of his closest challenger on Saturday, and 26 seconds to the good yesterday, after twelve tests each day.

Chris Grimes was runner up on the first day in his Mini saloon, with the Nova of Andy Blair in third position, while former Hewison, Northern Ireland and British title holder Peter Grimes finished second yesterday, with Tyrone’s Jonni McDaid third, ahead of Saturday’s runner up.

Paul Needham took a close win in the opening Sporting Trial of the new season, MEC’s Rhodes Cup event at Glenealy. He was a single mark in front of Fergil Gregory, with these two a long way ahead of the rest of the field, headed by Enda Byrne and Siobhan McCann, who were nine marks behind the winner.

CARLOW C C AUTOTEST AT IDA BUSINESS PARK, BALLYNATTIN, ARKLOW, CO WICKLOW (ROUND 3 OF HEWISON TROPHY CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 1)

1 Guy Foster (Mini Special) 651.1s,

2 Chris Grimes (Mini) 673.3s,

3 Andy Blair (Nova) 685.4s,

4 Jonni McDaid (Mini) 686.7s,

5 Paul Lowther (Westfield) 701.2s,

6 Liam Cashman (Westfield) 702.8s,

7 Cian Power (Mini Special) 735.0s,

8 Tommi McDaid (Mini) 748.6s,

9 Paul Phelan (Mini Special) 763.8s,

10 John McAssey (Starlet) 825.0s,

11 Paul Blair (Nova) 848.5s,

12 James Mansfield (Mazda MX5) 878.1s.

Class winners: Chris Grimes, Cian Power, Paul Lowther, Anthony Freeney (Starlet) 929.5s, Andy Blair, James Mansfield.

CARLOW C C AUTOTEST AT IDA BUSINESS PARK, BALLYNATTIN, ARKLOW, CO WICKLOW (ROUND 4 OF HEWISON TROPHY CHAMPIONSHIP) (DAY 2)

1 Guy Foster (Mini Special) 672.5s,

2 Peter Grimes (Mini-Nova Special) 698.6s,

3 Jonni McDaid (Mini) 715.7s,

4 Chris Grimes (Mini) 731.1s,

5 Cian Power (Mini Special) 762.7s,

6 Tommi McDaid (Mini) 779.4s,

7 Christopher Grimes (Mini) 798.4s,

8 Liam Cashman (Westfield) 799.7s,

9 Paul Phelan (Mini Special) 801.2s,

10 John McAssey (Starlet) 833.1s,

11 Eoin Noonan (Starlet) 893.9s,

12 Anthony Freeney (Starlet) 913.2s.

Class winners: Jonni McDaid, Peter Grimes, Liam Cashman, Eoin Noonan, Anthony Freeney.

TIPPERARY M C GRASS SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT KILMORE, CLONMEL, CO TIPPERARY (ROUND OF HYUNDAI LIMERICK MOTOR CENTRE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

Best time of day (Special): Nathan Moloney (Berrisford) 3m 56.1s,

Best time of day (Super Saloon): Bernard O’Leary (Impreza) 4m 42.1s,

Best time of day (Saloon): Jack Walsh (Civic) 4m 34.2s.

Class winners: Zara Moynan (Mini), Kevin Callanan (Peugeot 106), Richard O’Shea (Escort), Gerard O’Connell (Celica), Aidan Whyte (Buggy), Ian Byrne (Nissan Special), Cian Walsh (Peugeot 205), Tommy O’Connell (Civic).

MOTOR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB RHODES CUP SPORTING TRIAL AT GLENEALY, CO WICKLOW

1 Paul Needham (Erskine-Honda) 2 marks,

2 Fergil Gregory (Erskine-Yamaha) 3m,

3 Enda Byrne (VW) 11m,

4 Siobhan McCann (JMcVW) 11m,

5 Morgan Evans (Mog-Honda) 12m,

6 John Bolton (Grasshopper VW) 13m,

7 Conor Peden (VW) 17m,

8 Percy Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 18m,

9 Christopher Evans (ETE-Yamaha) 20m,

10 Tony Farrell (Erskine-S&S) 22m,

11 Roy Stewart (Erskine-Harley Davidson) 23m,

12 Ian Sweeney (Sweeney-Suzuki) 28m.

Grade winners: Fergil Gregory, John Bolton, Colm O’Connor (VW) 35m, Max Sheane (Sheane VW) 37m.