Motorsport Ireland Results And Round Up

Dubliner Barry Rabbitt yesterday won Ireland’s biggest motor race, the historic Leinster Trophy at Mondello Park, for the second time, after an exciting duel for much of the ten laps with Stephen Daly from Dunshaughlin, who was hoping to become the first driver ever to score a fourth victory.

Daly started as the firm favourite, having won Saturday’s Boss Formula Libre event which had much the same entry list, and also started from pole position after setting the best qualifying time. However, disaster struck once the starting lights turned green, with his Dallara’s engine stalling, leaving him to start last of the large entry before he could persuade his engine back to life.

Heavy rain made the conditions treacherous, but although Rabbitt was only fifth on the grid, he made a perfect start to snatch the lead, while Daly jumped from last position to sixth place on the opening lap, claiming third spot two laps later and runner up place when Paul Dagg spun shortly after half distance.

Daly was determined to get that fourth win, closing to within two seconds of the leader by lap eight, when fate intervened. Another car spun off, causing a safety car to come into play, which froze the placings as they were. With just over one lap remaining, that was how positions stayed until the chequered flag, giving the delighted Rabbitt a repeat of his Trophy win of six years ago.

LEINSTER TROPHY RACE MEETING AT MONDELLO PARK INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT

LEINSTER TROPHY BOSS IRELAND FORMULA LIBRE FEATURE RACE (10 laps):

1 Barry Rabbitt (Tatuus F Renault) 21m 10.3s, 61.69 mph,

2 Stephen Daly (Dallara F308) 21m 11.4s,

3 Paul Dagg (Dallara F308) 21m 12.2s,

4 Paul O’Connell (Dallara T02),

5 Sam Mansfield (Radical SR8),

6 Michael Connolly (Radical SR8).

Fastest lap: Daly 1m 47.387s, 72.97 mph.

FINNSTOWN CASTLE BOSS IRELAND FORMULA LIBRE RACE (10 laps):

1 Stephen Daly (Dallara F308) 15m 55.3s, 82.03 mph,

2 Paul Dagg (Dallara F308) 16m 00.2s,

3 Paul O’Connell (Dallara T02) 16m 36.3s,

4 Barry Rabbitt (Tatuus F Renault),

5 Sam Mansfield (Radical SR8),

6 Fergus Faherty (Dallara-Toyota F3).

Fastest lap: Daly 1m 33.675s, 83.65 mph.

DENNINGS CARS FIESTA ST RACE 1 (7 laps):

1 Kevin Doran 15m 37.6s, 58.50 mph,

2 Alex Denning 15m 43.1s,

3 Michael Cullen 15m 55.9s,

Fastest lap: Denning 2m 11.903s, 59.41 mph.

DENNINGS CARS FIESTA ST RACE 2 (4 laps):

1 Kevin Doran 9m 06.6s, 57.35 mph,

2 Michael Cullen 9m 12.6s,

3 Alex Denning 9m 13.2s,

Fastest lap: McHale 2m 15.264s, 57.93 mph.

SELCO.IE FORMULA VEE RACE 1 (8 laps):

1 Dan Polley (Sheane) 15m 32.5s, 67.23 mph,

2 Anthony Cross (Sheane) 15m 32.7s,

3 Tim Murray (Leastone) 15m 35s,

Fastest lap: Cross 1m 54.155s, 68.64 mph.

SELCO.IE FORMULA VEE RACE 2 (7 laps):

1 Tim Murray (Leastone) 16m 27.1s, 55.57 mph,

2 Dan Polley (Sheane) 16m 27.6s,

3 Jack Byrne (Sheane) 16m 32.4s,

Fastest lap: Murray 2m 18.942s, 56.40 mph.

FORMULA SHEANE RACE 1 (9 laps):

1 Brian Hearty 16m 22.9s, 71.75 mph,

2 Richard Kearney 16m 27s,

3 Paul McLoughlin 16m 30.1s,

Fastest Lap: Hearty 1m 48.519s, 72.21 mph.

FORMULA SHEANE RACE 2 (9 laps):

1 Richard Kearney 16m 38.6s, 70.62 mph,

2 Sean Hynes 16m 40.4s,

3 Paul McLoughlin 16m 40.8s,

Fastest Lap: Kearney 1m 48.352s, 72.32 mph.

STRYKER RACE 1 (8 laps):

1 Stephen Ross 15m 33.6s, 67.15 mph,

2 Greg Kelly 15m 34.2s,

3 Roger Welaratne 15m 50.1s,

Fastest lap: Kelly 1m 54.537s, 68.41 mph.

STRYKER RACE 2 (7 laps):

1 Michael Cullen 16m 14.3s, 56.30 mph,

2 Adrian Deasy 16m 31.6s,

3 Greg Kelly 16m 33s,

Fastest lap: Cullen 2m 16.523s, 57.40 mph.

KEELAN CONSTRUCTION FIESTA ZETEC RACE 1 (4 laps):

1 William Kellett 9m 39.4s, 54.09 mph,

2 Peter Barrable 9m 40.3s,

3 Darren Lawler 9m 45.7s,

Fastest lap: Kellett 2m 22.724s, 54.90 mph.

KEELAN CONSTRUCTION FIESTA ZETEC RACE 2 (6 laps):

1 Peter Barrable 14m 58.8s, 52.31 mph,

2 William Kellett 15m 06.3s,

3 Darren Lawler 15m 07s,

Fastest lap: Barrable 2m 26.915s, 53.34 mph.

GINETTA JUNIOR IRELAND RACE 1 (8 laps):

1 Matthew Nicholl 16m 59.2s, 61.51 mph,

2 Christopher Grimes 17m 04.4s,

3 Sean McGovern 17m 11.1s,

Fastest lap: O’Brien 2m 06.447s, 61.97 mph.

GINETTA JUNIOR IRELAND RACE 2 (8 laps):

1 Karl O’Brien 17m 00.5s, 61.43 mph,

2 Christopher Grimes 17m 01.7s,

3 Sean McGovern 17m 09.9s,

Fastest lap: Grimes 2m 05.916s, 62.23 mph.

HRCA HISTORIC RACE 1 (8 laps):

1 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 16m 07s, 64.82 mph,

2 Bernard Foley (MGBGT V8) 16m 18.8s,

3 Val Thompson (TMC Costin) 16m 26.2s,

Fastest lap: Cochrane 1m 57.109s, 66.91 mph.

HRCA HISTORIC RACE 2 (8 laps):

1 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 15m 59.6s, 65.33 mph,

2 Brendan Keane (Mallock U2) 16m 08.3s,

3 Bernard Foley (MGBGT V8) 16m 10.8s,

Fastest lap: Cochrane 1m 56.704s, 67.14 mph.

CLOSED WHEEL LIBRE RACE 1 (5 laps):

Seat Supercup: 1 Barry English 9m 13.9s, 70.73 mph,

2 Darragh McMullen 9m 16.9s,

3 Graham McDonnell 9m 23.5s.

Fastest lap: Shane Murphy 1m 49.347s, 71.66 mph.

Supercars: 1 Alan Watkins 9m 50.1s, 66.39 mph,

2 Charlie Linnane 9m 57.8s,

3 Paul Parr 10m 02.9s.

Fastest lap: Watkins 1m 54.600s, 68.38 mph.

Closed Wheel Libre: 1 Pat McBennett (Lotus Elise) 9m 06.6s, 71.68 mph.

Fastest lap: Pat McBennett 1m48.016s, 72.55 mph.

Irish Touring Cars Championship: 1 Ciaran Denvir (Honda Civic) 9m 48.9s, 66.52 mph,

2 Keith Campbell (VW Corrado) 9m 52.7s,

3 Robert Savage (Honda Integra) 9m 59.7s.

Fastest lap: Denvir 1m 52.085s, 69.91 mph.

CLOSED WHEEL LIBRE RACE 2 (8 laps):

Seat Supercup: 1 Shane Murphy 16m 52.7s, 61.90 mph,

2 Barry English 16m 57.3s,

3 Brian Berry 17m 00s.

Fastest lap: Murphy 2m 05.009s, 62.68 mph.

Supercars: 1 Alan Watkins 17m 01.2s, 61.38 mph,

2 Philip Jones 17m 02.5s,

3 Gary Corcoran 17m 04.2s.

Fastest lap: Corcoran 2m 03.536s, 63.43 mph.

Closed Wheel Libre: 1 Roger McMahon (Alfa Romeo 147) 17m 29.9s, 59.71 mph,

2 Pat McBennett (Lotus Elise) 18m 02s.

Fastest lap: Pat McBennett 2m 04.712s, 62.83 mph.

Irish Touring Cars Championship: 1 Keith Campbell (VW Corrado) 17m 57.8s, 58.16 mph,

2 Jay O’Reilly (Honda Civic) 17m 58.4s,

3 Garreth Hayden (Honda Integra) 18m 34.5s.

Fastest lap: O’Reilly 2m 06.986s, 61.71 mph.

SUPERCAR RACE 3 (8 laps):

1 Alan Watkins 16m 34.6s, 63.03 mph,

2 Philip Jones 16m 40.9s,

3 Gary Corcoran 16m 44.7s.

Fastest lap: Watkins 2m 02.807s, 63.81 mph.

IRISH AUTOPARTS.IE FUTURE CLASSICS RACE 1 (7 laps):

SUPER FUTURE: 1 Aidan Byrne (Celica) 17m 15.7s, 52.96 mph,

2 Kian O’Brien (Saxo) 17m 16s,

3 Gareth Thompson (Celica) 17m 22s.

Fastest Lap: O’Brien 2m 17.727s, 56.90 mph.

FUTURE: 1 Brian Sexton (Mazda MX5) 17m 16.9s, 52.90 mph,

2 M J Farrell (Levin) 17m 35.7s,

3 Jimmy Kilbride (Peugeot 106) 17m 36.4s.

Fastest Lap: Sexton 2m 20.289s, 55.86 mph.

IRISH AUTOPARTS.IE FUTURE CLASSICS RACE 2 (7 laps):

SUPER FUTURE: 1 Aidan Byrne (Celica) 17m 08.2s, 53.35 mph,

2 Gareth Thompson (Celica) 17m 42.2s,

3 Mike Dermody (Vectra) 17m 50.6s.

Fastest Lap: Byrne 2m 24.455s, 54.25 mph.

FUTURE: 1 Gary Duggan (Punto) 17m 37.2s, 51.89 mph,

2 Brian Sexton (Mazda MX5) 17m 42.1s,

3 Kevin Cahill (Peugeot 205) 17m 59.9s.

Fastest Lap: Duggan 2m 27.497s, 53.13 mph.

CLARE M C DOUGIE HUGHES MEMORIAL CLARE STAGES RALLY AT ENNIS (ROUND OF TOP PART WEST COAST CHAMPIONSHIP):

1 Roy White/James O’Brien (Fiesta WRC) 67m 28s,

2 Daniel Cronin/J J Cremin (Fiesta R5) 67m 43s,

3 Ian Barrett/Paul McGee (Darrian T90 GTR) 68m 21s,

4 Ian Roche/Anthony Nestor (Impreza) 70m 27s,

5 Declan McCrory/Stephen O’Hanlon (Fiesta R5) 71m 52s,

6 Aidan Wray/Kieran McGrath (Lancer Evo 10 Gp N) 72m 11s,

7 John Bonner/Paddy McCrudden (Escort) 73m 12s,

8 Niall Moroney/Elgan Davis (Impreza WRC) 73m 28s,

9 Paul Barrett/Kevin Reilly (Fiesta R5) 73m 32s,

10 Denis Moynihan/Martin O’Brien (Fiesta R5) 73m 37s.

Group N award: Aidan Wray/Kieran McGrath.

Historics: 1 Maurice Meskell/Stephen Meskell (Escort) 83m 26s.

Juniors Class 16: 1 Cathal Nolan/Emel McNamara (Civic) 53m 11s,

2 Greg O’Brien/Conor Mullen (Civic) 57m 55s.

Juniors Class 16A: 1 Jake Lennon/Aaron Lennon (Civic) 51m 41s.

MUNSTER KART CLUB RACE MEETING AT KARTWORLD, WATERGRASSHILL, CO CORK (FINAL ROUND OF MOTORSPORT IRELAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

Mini Kart: 1 Erik Gilsenan, 2 Ian Carey, 3 Jack McLoughlin.

Cadet Final: 1 James Robinson, 2 Jack Buckley, 3 Colin Cronin.

Cadet Novice Final: 1 Kyle Quinn, 2 Holly Dunnion, 3 Jack Ives.

Rotax Max Final: 1 Darren Cooney, 2 Kayleigh Cole, 3 Sean Purcell.

Iame X30 Junior: 1 Sean McCormack, 2 J P Sleator, 3 Rian O’Boyle.

Formula 125 Open Final: 1 Michael Curran, 2 Ian Walsh, 3 Michael Dunnion.

Tillotson T4 Final: 1 Ryan Nally, 2 Paul Morgan, 3 Calvin Pratt.

Iame X30 Senior Final: 1 Derek Wilson, 2 Gary Edwards, 3 Evan Naylor.