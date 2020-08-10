Motorsport Ireland Results

By
Sport GBFM
-

MAYO & DISTRICT M C LOOSE SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT HARRINGTON’S QUARRY, SWINFORD:

1 Russell Woods (Buggy) 3m 48.1s,

2 David Condell (Buggy) 3m 49.8s,

3 Gareth Mimnagh (Buggy) 3m 50s,

4 Kevin O’Connor (Buggy) 3m 53.7s,

5 Stephen McCann (Buggy) 3m 53.8s,

6 Alan Shinnors (Buggy) 3m 54.2s,

7 Matt Shinnors (Buggy) 3m 54.5s,

8 Martin Tynan (Buggy) 3m 57.5s,

9 Barry Cuffe (Buggy) 4m 01.8s,

10 Mike O’Connor Jnr (Buggy) 4m 01.8s.

Class winners: Dean Humphrey, George Shinnors, David Kerr, Jason Black, David Condell, Niall Murphy, Eoin Kelly.

TRIALS DRIVERS’ CLUB PRODUCTION CAR TRIAL AT GLENCULLEN, CO DUBLIN:

1 Richard Meeke (Starlet) 22 marks,

2 David Meeke (Starlet) 31m,

3 Susan Briggs (Starlet) 34m,

4 Siobhan McCann (Seicento) 34m,

5 Gavin Dunne (Ibiza) 39m,

6 Richard Turner (Starlet) 39m,

7 Anthony Freeney (Starlet) 39m,

8 Peter Campbell (Seicento) 39m,

9 John Nolan (Peugeot 106) 40m,

10 Brian Kingston (Ignis) 40m,

11 Myles O’Reilly (Mini) 41m,

12 Enda Byrne (Seicento) 43m.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR