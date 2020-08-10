Motorsport Ireland Results

MAYO & DISTRICT M C LOOSE SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT HARRINGTON’S QUARRY, SWINFORD:
1 Russell Woods (Buggy) 3m 48.1s,
2 David Condell (Buggy) 3m 49.8s,
3 Gareth Mimnagh (Buggy) 3m 50s,
4 Kevin O’Connor (Buggy) 3m 53.7s,
5 Stephen McCann (Buggy) 3m 53.8s,
6 Alan Shinnors (Buggy) 3m 54.2s,
7 Matt Shinnors (Buggy) 3m 54.5s,
8 Martin Tynan (Buggy) 3m 57.5s,
9 Barry Cuffe (Buggy) 4m 01.8s,
10 Mike O’Connor Jnr (Buggy) 4m 01.8s.
Class winners: Dean Humphrey, George Shinnors, David Kerr, Jason Black, David Condell, Niall Murphy, Eoin Kelly.
TRIALS DRIVERS’ CLUB PRODUCTION CAR TRIAL AT GLENCULLEN, CO DUBLIN:
1 Richard Meeke (Starlet) 22 marks,
2 David Meeke (Starlet) 31m,
3 Susan Briggs (Starlet) 34m,
4 Siobhan McCann (Seicento) 34m,
5 Gavin Dunne (Ibiza) 39m,
6 Richard Turner (Starlet) 39m,
7 Anthony Freeney (Starlet) 39m,
8 Peter Campbell (Seicento) 39m,
9 John Nolan (Peugeot 106) 40m,
10 Brian Kingston (Ignis) 40m,
11 Myles O’Reilly (Mini) 41m,
12 Enda Byrne (Seicento) 43m.