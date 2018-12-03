Current track
Motorsport Ireland Results

3 December 2018

KILLARNEY & DISTRICT M C RENTOKIL INITIAL HISTORIC CAR STAGES RALLY AT KILLARNEY:

OVERALL:

1 Owen Murphy/Anthony Nestor (Sunbeam Lotus) 70m 38s,

2 Mark Falvey/James O’Brien (Escort) 70m 39s,

3 Neil Williams/Anthony O’Sullivan (Escort) 72m 30s,

4 Tomas Davies/Shane Buckley (Escort) 72m 42s,

5 Daniel Jones/Gerwyn Barry (Escort) 73m 24s,

6 Johnny Greer/Kirsty Riddick (Sierra Cosworth) 73m 26s.

 

FIA APPENDIX K CARS:

1 Mark Falvey/James O’Brien,

2 Johnny Greer/Kirsty Riddick,

3 Todd Falvey/Peter Falvey (Escort) 74m 35s.

 

HISTORICS:

1 Ray Cunningham/Kevin Keane (Mini Cooper S) 78m 08s,

2 Colin McDowell/Wendy Blackledge (Mini Cooper S) 79m 19s,

3 Ken Treacy/Brian Hutton (Mini Cooper S) 100m 12s.

 

POST-HISTORICS:

1 Tomas Davies/Shane Buckley,

2 Jimmy McRae/Mikie Galvin (Vauxhall Firenza) 77m 19s,

3 Maurice Meskell/Stephen Meskell (Escort) 79m 06s.

 

CLASSICS:

1 Daniel Jones/Gerwyn Barry,

2 Cathan McCourt/Barry McNulty (Escort) 73m 27s,

3 Denis Cronin/Helen O’Sullivan (Escort) 73m 32s.

 

HISTORIC RALLY CARS:

1 Les Allfrey/Keith Fellowes (Peugeot 205) 87m 40s.

 

MODIFIED:

1 Declan Gallagher/John McCarthy (Starlet) 57m 39s,

2 Enda O’Brien/John Butler (Escort) 59m 20s,

3 Martin McGee/Denis O’Mahony (Escort) 59m 27s.

 

MOTOR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB KILKENNY CUP SPORTING TRIAL AT MONDELLO PARK, CO KILDARE:

1 Richard Meeke (BD-Opel) 10 marks,

2 Percy Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 11m,

3 Morgan Evans (Mog-Honda) 13m,

4 Roy Stewart (Erskine-Harley Davidson) 13m,

5 David Meeke (BD-Opel) 15m,

6 Gordon Watkins (Watkins-Yamaha) 15m,

7 Fergil Gregory (Erskine-Yamaha) 16m,

8 John Alvey (Sheane VW) 16m,

9 Siobhan McCann (JMcVW) 17m,

10 Ian Sweeney (Sweeney-Suzuki) 18m,

11 Kevin Sheane (Sheane VW) 19m,

12 Paul Needham (Erskine-Honda) 19m.

Grade winners: Percy Pennefather, Roy Stewart, Aidan Kehoe (Sheane VW) 19m, Paddy Redmond (VW) 22m.

