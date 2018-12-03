Motorsport Ireland Results
KILLARNEY & DISTRICT M C RENTOKIL INITIAL HISTORIC CAR STAGES RALLY AT KILLARNEY:
OVERALL:
1 Owen Murphy/Anthony Nestor (Sunbeam Lotus) 70m 38s,
2 Mark Falvey/James O’Brien (Escort) 70m 39s,
3 Neil Williams/Anthony O’Sullivan (Escort) 72m 30s,
4 Tomas Davies/Shane Buckley (Escort) 72m 42s,
5 Daniel Jones/Gerwyn Barry (Escort) 73m 24s,
6 Johnny Greer/Kirsty Riddick (Sierra Cosworth) 73m 26s.
FIA APPENDIX K CARS:
1 Mark Falvey/James O’Brien,
2 Johnny Greer/Kirsty Riddick,
3 Todd Falvey/Peter Falvey (Escort) 74m 35s.
HISTORICS:
1 Ray Cunningham/Kevin Keane (Mini Cooper S) 78m 08s,
2 Colin McDowell/Wendy Blackledge (Mini Cooper S) 79m 19s,
3 Ken Treacy/Brian Hutton (Mini Cooper S) 100m 12s.
POST-HISTORICS:
1 Tomas Davies/Shane Buckley,
2 Jimmy McRae/Mikie Galvin (Vauxhall Firenza) 77m 19s,
3 Maurice Meskell/Stephen Meskell (Escort) 79m 06s.
CLASSICS:
1 Daniel Jones/Gerwyn Barry,
2 Cathan McCourt/Barry McNulty (Escort) 73m 27s,
3 Denis Cronin/Helen O’Sullivan (Escort) 73m 32s.
HISTORIC RALLY CARS:
1 Les Allfrey/Keith Fellowes (Peugeot 205) 87m 40s.
MODIFIED:
1 Declan Gallagher/John McCarthy (Starlet) 57m 39s,
2 Enda O’Brien/John Butler (Escort) 59m 20s,
3 Martin McGee/Denis O’Mahony (Escort) 59m 27s.
MOTOR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB KILKENNY CUP SPORTING TRIAL AT MONDELLO PARK, CO KILDARE:
1 Richard Meeke (BD-Opel) 10 marks,
2 Percy Pennefather (Erskine-Suzuki) 11m,
3 Morgan Evans (Mog-Honda) 13m,
4 Roy Stewart (Erskine-Harley Davidson) 13m,
5 David Meeke (BD-Opel) 15m,
6 Gordon Watkins (Watkins-Yamaha) 15m,
7 Fergil Gregory (Erskine-Yamaha) 16m,
8 John Alvey (Sheane VW) 16m,
9 Siobhan McCann (JMcVW) 17m,
10 Ian Sweeney (Sweeney-Suzuki) 18m,
11 Kevin Sheane (Sheane VW) 19m,
12 Paul Needham (Erskine-Honda) 19m.
Grade winners: Percy Pennefather, Roy Stewart, Aidan Kehoe (Sheane VW) 19m, Paddy Redmond (VW) 22m.